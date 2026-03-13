Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $212.40

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.40.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26,561.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,233,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,271 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,820,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 932,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after purchasing an additional 603,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.17 and a 1-year high of $234.35. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

