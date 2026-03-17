ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,940 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 4,939 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance

ACCS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140. ACCESS Newswire has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter valued at $8,724,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the 3rd quarter worth $956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

ACCESS Newswire Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

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