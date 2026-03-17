Robert Stefanovich Sells 2,743 Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 2,743 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $21,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 280,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,968. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Robert Stefanovich sold 38,700 shares of CryoPort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $300,312.00.

CryoPort Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CryoPort stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,853. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $398.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.92 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CryoPort by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of CryoPort by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 14.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

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CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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