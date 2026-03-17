ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 495 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 12th total of 420 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.00% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance

HTEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.76. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -9,155.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -558.97%.

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The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

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