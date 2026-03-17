Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT) Short Interest Update

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,945 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the February 12th total of 1,576 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 13.33% of Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.56. 4,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

About Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF

The Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF (EBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners index. The fund tracks an index comprised of small cap companies in the US selected and weighted according to their profitability. EBIT was launched on Jul 9, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

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