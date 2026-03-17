Short Interest in TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE) Expands By 17.6%

TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 370,165 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 314,755 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,858,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,858,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMD Energy Stock Performance
TMD Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TMD Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.
About TMD Energy
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