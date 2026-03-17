Short Interest in TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE) Expands By 17.6%

TMD Energy Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TMDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 370,165 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 314,755 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,858,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,858,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMD Energy Stock Performance

TMD Energy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TMD Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

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About TMD Energy

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We are principally involved in marine fuel bunkering services specializing in the supply and marketing of marine gas oil and marine fuel oil which include high sulfur fuel oil, low sulfur fuel oil and very low sulfur fuel oil, to ships and vessels at sea. We are also involved in the provision of ship management services for in-house and external vessels, as well as vessel chartering services. For our bunkering services, we provide offshore bunkering services which involve STS transfer of marine fuels.

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