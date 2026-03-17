Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 37,076 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 12th total of 31,325 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,542 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

PKB stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.08. 17,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,288. The company has a market capitalization of $365.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Building & Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.