AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Update

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,224,942 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 12th total of 3,233,971 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,857,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,857,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.71. 1,389,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.52.

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AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in AECOM by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Zacks Research upgraded AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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