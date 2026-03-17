SUMAU (NASDAQ:SUMAU) Insider Purchases $3,168,750.00 in Stock

SUMAU (NASDAQ:SUMAU – Get Free Report) insider Naseem Saloojee bought 316,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 316,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SUMAU Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 755,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,895. SUMAU has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Further Reading

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