JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,121 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 6,531 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,396 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.14. 8,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The firm has a market cap of $406.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $101.63 and a 52 week high of $137.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Financially in Tune LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,853,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors. JPUS was launched on Sep 29, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.