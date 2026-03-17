WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,855,187 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 1,433,499 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,825. This trade represents a 37.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in WESCO International by 166.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 788.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $340.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.26. 563,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

WESCO International Company Profile

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WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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