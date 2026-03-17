SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,338,947 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 2,908,647 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,417,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,417,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Downshift Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 472,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 77,033,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,016,000 after buying an additional 75,993,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPMD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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