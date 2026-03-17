Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,550 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 35,887 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,102 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Putnam Managed Stock Performance

Putnam Managed stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Putnam Managed has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Putnam Managed Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: PMM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust’s primary business activity is the active management of a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states and municipalities. Using a flexible approach, PMM’s portfolio managers may also invest in below-investment-grade or unrated municipal securities, subject to quality restrictions, to enhance yield potential.

Established in September 1993, PMM has a long history of targeting tax-exempt income for its shareholders.

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