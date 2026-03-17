Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 136,757 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 12th total of 166,435 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 63,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMDA. Wall Street Zen lowered Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Trading Up 2.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kamada by 417.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 128,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,409. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.07 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 292.0%.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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