Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) vs. Park National (NYSE:PRK) Critical Contrast

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Park National pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Park National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park National and Pinnacle Financial Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $557.19 million 5.12 $151.42 million $11.12 14.19 Pinnacle Financial Partners $3.32 billion 1.95 $641.86 million $8.09 10.30

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Pinnacle Financial Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Park National and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 3 0 1 2.50 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 8 10 1 2.63

Park National presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $113.41, indicating a potential upside of 36.04%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Park National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50% Pinnacle Financial Partners 19.41% 10.10% 1.19%

Volatility and Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park National beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, such as online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services, small business and commercial credit cards corporate purchasing cards, and virtual accounting/deposit escrow solutions. The company also offers equipment and working capital loan; commercial real estate loans, such as investment properties and business loan; secured and unsecured loans comprising installment and term, lines of credit, and residential first mortgage, as well as home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. In addition, the company provides investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment services, including personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. Further, it offers insurance agency services in the property and casualty area; investment, merger and acquisition advisory services, private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services; and other banking services, including telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

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