Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,511 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 12th total of 6,465 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,983 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.7%

SBR stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 76,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

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Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.2862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

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