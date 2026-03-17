Short Interest in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Decreases By 18.0%

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 312,673 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 381,301 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 238,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,808. This trade represents a 28.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Enpro by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Enpro by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPO

Enpro Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.74. The stock had a trading volume of 192,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,136. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.84. Enpro has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.