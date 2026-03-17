Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 63,925 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 52,474 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Legacy Education Stock Performance
Shares of LGCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.78. Legacy Education has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.70.
About Legacy Education
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