Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Legacy Education Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 63,925 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 12th total of 52,474 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Legacy Education Stock Performance

Shares of LGCY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.78. Legacy Education has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.70.

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The Company owns and operates the following career institutions that focus on real-life training by utilizing educational practices in different job markets: High Desert Medical College (“HDMC”), Central Coast College (“CCC”), and Integrity College of Health (“Integrity”). HDMC has three campuses located in Lancaster, California, Bakersfield, California and Temecula, California. HDMC offers the following certificate or degree programs: ultrasound technician (“UT”), vocational nursing (“VN”), VN Associate of Applied Science, Associate Degree of Nursing, nursing assistant, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (“MRI”) Associate of Applied Science, cardiac sonography, pharmacy technician, dental assisting, clinical medical assisting and medical administrative assisting programs (including medical billing and coding programs), veterinary assistant, UT Associate of Applied Science degree, phlebotomy technician and nursing assistant avocational courses, and a number of continuing education programs.

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