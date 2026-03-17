Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Director Acquires $60,052.43 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) Director James Geygan acquired 17,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $60,052.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,975,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,955.68. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, James Geygan bought 65,148 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,063.56.

On Friday, March 13th, James Geygan purchased 125 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $433.75.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 115.19% and a negative net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluent from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Fluent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

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Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

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