Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Amplify Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 29,535 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 37,952 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,459 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 34,459 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Digital Payments ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period.

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Amplify Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 25,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.37. Amplify Digital Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Announces Dividend

Amplify Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4108 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Get Free Report)

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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