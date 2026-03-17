Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,388,780 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 12th total of 1,871,052 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 51,150.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

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Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 545,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th.

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The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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