ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,942 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 19,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth $1,032,000.

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ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ROM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,290. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $108.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $767.09 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.41.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as 200% of the daily return of the Index.

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