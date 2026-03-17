VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Short Interest Update

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 984,144 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 12th total of 1,241,101 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,185,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,185,470 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 106.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of REMX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.10. 1,707,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,083. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

About VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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