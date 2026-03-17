iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,569,008 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 12th total of 1,242,408 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,423,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,423,495 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,482,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,273. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.49.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 344,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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