Short Interest in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Grows By 29.1%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 397,061 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 12th total of 307,492 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 580,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NUGT traded up $4.19 on Monday, hitting $204.32. 610,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $320.79.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

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