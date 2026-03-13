Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $73.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.93%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

