Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADYEY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd.

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen Company Profile

ADYEY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

