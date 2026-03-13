Sei Investments Co. Has $159.65 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $159,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

