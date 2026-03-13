Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.73% of CBRE Group worth $342,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $544,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 210.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,808,000 after purchasing an additional 734,563 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6,364.1% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 726,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

