Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $282,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

