Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$37.10 Average PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.7%

HBM opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$8.49 and a 1-year high of C$38.94. The company has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 25.80%.The company had revenue of C$747.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.