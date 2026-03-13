Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,072,366 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,506,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of NU worth $152,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,104,421 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 166.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NU by 63.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 694.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

