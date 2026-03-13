Sei Investments Co. Has $174.91 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $174,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,582,000 after buying an additional 611,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:PM opened at $171.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

