Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Edison International $EIX

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 169.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,531 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 67.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 141.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

