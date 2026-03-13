Sei Investments Co. Buys 30,144 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.19% of Ryder System worth $166,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryder System by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ryder System by 57.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Ryder System Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $186.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.54 and a 12-month high of $230.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $2,212,354.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,172.64. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

