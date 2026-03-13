Head-To-Head Review: Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nemaura Medical and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 InfuSystem 0 1 2 2 3.20

InfuSystem has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given InfuSystem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InfuSystem is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.50) N/A InfuSystem $143.44 million 1.32 $870,000.00 $0.32 29.34

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InfuSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Nemaura Medical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

