Sei Investments Co. Has $224 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 219,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $224,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,851,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,022,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,934,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a Buy rating, which still implies significant upside from current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company's fundamentals.

Citigroup lowered its price target for BSX from $102 to $94 but kept a Buy rating, which still implies significant upside from current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company's fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a market‑move note explaining the stock's drop today, providing context on trading and investor reaction rather than new company fundamentals.

Zacks published a market‑move note explaining the stock's drop today, providing context on trading and investor reaction rather than new company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms are circulating investor notices and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). These solicitations increase headline volume and may drive short‑term selling even before any case merits are resolved.

Multiple law firms are circulating investor notices and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). These solicitations increase headline volume and may drive short‑term selling even before any case merits are resolved. Negative Sentiment: A filed securities class action alleges executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — if these allegations gain traction they could lead to regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs or reputational damage.

A filed securities class action alleges executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — if these allegations gain traction they could lead to regulatory scrutiny, litigation costs or reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put‑option buying has been reported, suggesting some traders are positioning for further near‑term downside or hedging against headline risk. That activity can amplify intraday declines.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

