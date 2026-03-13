Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Spotify Technology worth $414,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,988,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,260,000 after purchasing an additional 789,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,632,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,253,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $508.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.