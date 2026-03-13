Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.44 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 55.60%.Uniti Group’s revenue was up 212.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Uniti Group by 775.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company’s assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti’s portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

