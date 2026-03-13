Sei Investments Co. Has $156.27 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,882,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $156,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The company has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

