The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $162,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,464,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,672,000 after purchasing an additional 531,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,035,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,479,000 after buying an additional 815,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after buying an additional 269,898 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

