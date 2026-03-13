Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $195,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 500.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $225.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

