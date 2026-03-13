3Tl Technologies (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Contrast

3Tl Technologies (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3Tl Technologies and Gogoro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3Tl Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) N/A Gogoro $281.48 million 0.20 -$80.80 million ($5.42) -0.70

Profitability

3Tl Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3Tl Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares 3Tl Technologies and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Tl Technologies N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -28.71% -53.99% -10.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3Tl Technologies and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3Tl Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gogoro 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given 3Tl Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 3Tl Technologies is more favorable than Gogoro.

Risk & Volatility

3Tl Technologies has a beta of -11.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1,299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About 3Tl Technologies

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

