Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 19,556 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Itron were worth $44,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,809,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 999,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $107.18.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q2 2027 EPS forecast to $1.71 from $1.66, suggesting improved expected momentum in 2027. MarketBeat: ITRI

Zacks trimmed several near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 cut to $1.26 (from $1.41), Q2 2026 to $1.44 (from $1.51), Q3 2026 to $1.55 (from $1.60) and modestly reduced FY2026/FY2027 numbers — near‑term earnings downgrades can weigh on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged ~42.7% in February to ~4.88M shares (about 11% of the float) with a ~2.5 days‑to‑cover — this elevated shorting increases downside pressure and potential volatility.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $691,603.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,820.48. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 15,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $1,522,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,362,469.84. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,180 shares of company stock worth $5,085,475. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

