Schroder Investment Management Group Has $43.80 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,304,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,503 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $43,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 170.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,220.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Articles

