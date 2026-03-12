Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,292 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $45,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

