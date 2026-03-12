ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 164.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 312.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates — ON reported $0.64 a share vs. a $0.62 consensus, which cushions downside by showing margin resilience despite falling sales. This is the main constructive data point from the quarterly release. Zacks: Why Is ON Semiconductor Corp. Down?

Q4 EPS slightly beat estimates — ON reported $0.64 a share vs. a $0.62 consensus, which cushions downside by showing margin resilience despite falling sales. This is the main constructive data point from the quarterly release. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership change in Power Solutions — ON disclosed a transition involving Simon Keeton (Group President). Management moves can create short-term uncertainty but are not yet described as a strategic pivot; investors will watch replacement timing and messaging on the division’s roadmap. TipRanks: ON Semiconductor leadership transition

Leadership change in Power Solutions — ON disclosed a transition involving Simon Keeton (Group President). Management moves can create short-term uncertainty but are not yet described as a strategic pivot; investors will watch replacement timing and messaging on the division’s roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics: competitors with AI/data-center focused power products (e.g., Navitas) are drawing investor interest — that rotation can divert capital from diversified suppliers like ON or highlight opportunities for ON to push into higher-growth power segments. Monitor product / win announcements and margin mix. Fool: Navitas AI data center platforms

Sector dynamics: competitors with AI/data-center focused power products (e.g., Navitas) are drawing investor interest — that rotation can divert capital from diversified suppliers like ON or highlight opportunities for ON to push into higher-growth power segments. Monitor product / win announcements and margin mix. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and price reaction — coverage pieces note ON is down materially since the earnings release (~11.6%) as revenue missed expectations, y/y sales declined (~11% reported), and Q1 guidance (EPS 0.56–0.66) leaves room for downside. High valuation metrics (elevated P/E) make the name sensitive to small execution misses. Expect near-term analyst revisions and volatile trading until clarity on demand and margins returns. Yahoo Finance: Why Is ON Semiconductor Down?

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

