Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $266.67 and last traded at $264.8740, with a volume of 20408975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.78.

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion creates forced, index‑driven demand and has been the primary near‑term catalyst lifting VRT; index fund buying and front‑running by traders drove the recent big jump. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

