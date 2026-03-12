Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $251.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $267.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $207.79.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $227.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.15.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

