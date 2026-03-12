Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 1.1%

DTI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.34.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Drilling Tools International news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,433,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,216. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,411 shares of company stock worth $137,249. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,439,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,046 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

