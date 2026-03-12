Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Drilling Tools International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Drilling Tools International Stock Down 1.1%
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Drilling Tools International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Drilling Tools International news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,433,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,216. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,411 shares of company stock worth $137,249. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,439,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,046 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Drilling Tools International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Drilling Tools International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported a strong Q4 2025 result, which supports revenue momentum and the company’s positioning in the energy services market. This is a bullish fundamental datapoint investors favour. Drilling Tools International Cements Its Position as a Leader in the Energy Industry with Strong Q4 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward-year and quarterly estimates (notably FY2026 and FY2027 EPS were increased, and Q3 2026 was lifted), which improves the longer-term earnings outlook and could support upside over the next 12–24 months. MarketBeat – Sidoti estimate updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published comparative pieces on valuation and relative performance (DTI vs. Core Laboratories and peers). These articles highlight DTI as a value/sector peer to watch but do not introduce new company-specific catalysts. Investors may use these as background for relative positioning. DTI or CLB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Another Zacks piece compares DTI’s year-to-date performance against oils & energy peers; useful context for relative strength but not a direct catalyst. Is Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
- Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate (from $0.08 to $0.06), a nearer-term downgrade that could pressure short-term sentiment and the stock multiple. MarketBeat – Sidoti estimate updates
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest spiked in late February (to ~166.9k shares, +71% from mid-February), which raises the risk of downward pressure from short sellers; the recent reporting contains inconsistencies (a March 10 entry notes 0 shares), but the February increase is clear and likely contributes to volatility. (Short-interest notices compiled by exchanges/reports.)
Drilling Tools International Company Profile
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
